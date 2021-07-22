Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports may have initially claimed that Samoa Joe had re-joined WWE last month as a non-wrestler, but news coming out of the latest set of NXT tapings today have suggested that the former main roster star is going to be returning to the ring next month.

As first revealed by Dave Meltzer on Twitter this evening, Samoa Joe will be challenging Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship at the TakeOver 36 event that is slated to take place on August 22, the day after SummerSlam.

The news is coming out of the taping of next week's episode of WWE NXT that is taking place at the Capitol Wrestling Center right now, and will surprisingly come as music to the ears of WWE fans.

Samoa Joe last wrestled in January 2020 when he was taken off TV due to a concussion. When he returned, Joe served as a commentator on the Monday Night Raw brand.

There were even rumours that suggested that the former United States Champion was actually released by WWE in April of this year because the company wouldn't clear him, but it's important to note that these were never officially confirmed.

Dave Meltzer also notes on Twitter that Ridge Holland returned to NXT at the latest set of tapings. Holland last appeared on WWE TV in October of last year, with the Englishman badly injuring his leg on the October 7 episode in a segment with Oney Lorcan.

During a recent interview, Samoa Joe said that he was working on getting cleared to return to the ring, so it's great to see that the former main roster star has seemingly been granted permission to wrestle once again.

