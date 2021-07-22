Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain are assembling a frighteningly good squad this summer.

PSG gunning for glory

The French juggernauts have always been there or thereabouts in European football since the Qatari takeover, but they are still awaiting their maiden Champions League title.

And you get the feeling that PSG's owners are swinging for the fences ahead of the 2021/22 season to ensure that Mauricio Pochettino has the best possible resources to conquer Europe.

For the most part, Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 has ensured that the summer transfer window has been surprisingly quiet, but PSG have been able to execute a remarkable amount of business.

VARANE Transfer "ALMOST DONE" (Football Terrace)

PSG's busy transfer window

The star-studded trio of Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma have all arrived on a free transfer, while Achraf Hakimi followed them through the door for €60 million.

Marry that to the fact that PSG already had one of Europe's strongest squads with everyone from Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on their books and you can see exactly what all the fuss is about.

And over the course of a long and gruelling season, there's no denying that PSG's embarrassment of riches will see them through some tough times by way of them having so much squad depth.

Two world-class PSG XIs

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have already taken a look at just how much resources PSG have at their disposal, but now we're here to frame things slightly differently.

That's because a fascinating feature from talkSPORT has inspired us to draw up the two world-class starting XIs that PSG could feasibly deploy next season with all the players at their disposal.

In other words, the sheer depth of PSG's firepower for the 2021/22 campaign can be demonstrated by just how mind-bogglingly good their second-string starting XI would actually be.

In fact, we'd go as far to say that even PSG's back-up XI would be good enough to compete in the latter stages of the Champions League, so be sure to check out both line-ups down below:

World-class quality

Imagine having so much quality at your fingertips that you could field a second-string team that included the likes of Keylor Navas, Presnel Kimpembe, Pablo Sarabia and Mauro Icardi.

Now, it goes without saying that PSG might well have to sell some of their fringe players like Layvin Kurzawa and Idrissa Gueye in order to counterbalance the tide of new arrivals.

However, it would have take the mother of all fire sales to deplete PSG's squad depth to such an extent that their second-best starting XI would be anything short of world-class.

So, while football is by no means won on paper with France at Euro 2020 proving case in point, it seems pretty clear that PSG are going to cause a lot of problems in Europe this season.

