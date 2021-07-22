Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2021/22 Premier League season is now just a few weeks away.

2021/22 Premier League season

Now that Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 are consigned to the history books, fans are willing the new seasons towards them so they can sink their teeth into some long-awaited club football.

There will be countless narrative threads that inevitably unfurl across the Premier League campaign to keep fans entertained and perhaps none are more fascinating than the title race itself.

Manchester City are entering the campaign on the back of winning two titles in three seasons, but Pep Guardiola will face stiff competition from the teams looking to dethrone them next May.

Title contenders

Liverpool will be firing on all cylinders with Virgil van Dijk back to fitness, Manchester United are improving season on season and Chelsea just happen to be the Champions League holders.

As such, don't be surprised if there is an almighty scrap for Premier League glory next year and that's before we even entertain the possibility of another club staging an unexpected title charge.

However, park that thought, because we wanted to get the debate going here at GIVEMESPORT by looking at who the bookmakers are fancying the most when it comes to England's top-flight.

2021/22 Premier League odds

We've turned to Paddy Power to see who they consider to be the team most likely to become kings of England next season and how the chasing pack compare to one another.

Besides, it's just as interesting to spot who might be the next Leicester City on long odds as it is to see who is apparently nailed on for glory. Check out their odds at the time of writing down below:

=18. Norwich City - 1,500/1

=18. Watford - 1,500/1

=18. Southampton - 1,500/1

=15. Burnley - 1,000/1

=15. Crystal Palace - 1,000/1

=15. Brentford - 1,000/1

14. Newcastle United - 750/1

13. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 325/1

12. Aston Villa - 200/1

11. Leeds United - 150/1

=8. Everton - 100/1

=8. West Ham United - 100/1

=8. Brighton & Hove Albion - 100/1

7. Arsenal - 40/1

=5. Tottenham Hotspur - 33/1

=5. Leicester City - 33/1

4. Manchester United - 17/2

3. Liverpool - 5/1

2. Chelsea - 9/2

1. Manchester City - 4/6

Man City are clear favourites

So, there you have it, the bookies think that City are odds on to retain their title and that Guardiola will become the Premier League's second-most decorated manager behind Sir Alex Ferguson.

It makes sense that Chelsea are the next in line given their status as European champions, but lest we forget that Thomas Tuchel also earned the distinction of scoring three wins over City this year.

United fans might feel aggrieved that they're only fourth in the queue, Arsenal supporters won't enjoy being behind Tottenham and Brighton must be baffled to find themselves alongside Everton.

But regardless of whether you concur that City are on course for glory or Brighton are going to cause the shock of the century, it's fascinating to get an idea of the lay of the land before kick off.

And from the moment that things get underway next season, you can rest assured that just about everything could happen. Bring it on.

