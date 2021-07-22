Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd Mayweather's boxing career has taken on a bizarre trajectory since he decisioned Andre Berto in what appeared to be his final ever bout back in 2015.

Mayweather's recent career

However, true to his nickname of 'Money', the legendary fighter has been chasing mega-money fights in the six years since then and has stepped between the ropes on three more occasions.

First, Mayweather closed the curtains on his professional career with a stoppage win over UFC fighter Conor McGregor, extending his legendary unbeaten record to the dizzying heights of 50-0.

Next, the American strode into the world of exhibition fights with a farcical clash with kick-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa, which culminated in a crushing first-round knockout.

Mayweather fighting YouTubers

However, arguably the most baffling extension of the Mayweather circus came earlier this year when he slugged it out with YouTuber Logan Paul for eight rounds at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

It really did make for a surreal event in which arguably the greatest boxer of all time exchanged leather with someone who had previously only fought against fellow internet personalities.

And there's an argument to be had that Paul shouldn't even have been the YouTuber to share the ring with Mayweather considering he came into the bout with a professional record of 0-1.

KSI thinks he would beat Mayweather

The fighter who chalked that 0 in Paul's column? None other than Olajide Olatunji, better known as 'KSI', who scored a win over his American rival in 2019 courtesy of a split decision in California.

And now, Paul's conqueror has given oxygen to the possibility of his own bout with Mayweather, unabashedly claiming that he thinks he can go one better than his fellow YouTuber if they fight.

According to talkSPORT, KSI opined that he would 'f*** up' Mayweather during an appearance on Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Co-host George Janko asked KSI: “Were you mad when he got announced to fight Mayweather? Were you like, ‘That should be me!'”

To which KSI boldly replied: “I mean I’d f*** up Mayweather but that’s another..."

At which point Paul looked down and the camera lens to declare: “Hey Floyd, I may have some money for you man.”

Paul revisited the debate later in the podcast, saying: “It’s funny you said you could beat him. I wanted to ask you about this – you probably think you could beat most people.”

KSI responded: “I feel like that’s the mentality you have to have. People will be like, ‘What? KSI thinks he could beat Mayweather? Shut up.’ And then it’s like, ‘Alright, cool, let’s go then.’

“Then it happens and everyone’s like, ‘Oh damn.’ Even with you and [Mike] Tyson. I think you could beat Tyson.”

Paul duly thanked his former foe with KSI continuing: “Yeah, and I know a lot of people are gonna be like, ‘Ah, what the f*** JJ?'

“But you’ve gotta remember, this isn’t Tyson who’s 18, this is Tyson who’s [55]… People don’t understand, we f***ing train like boxers bro.”

So, I guess the ball is in Mayweather's court and you certainly wouldn't put it 'Money' to seek yet another pay day by trying to take on one of the biggest names in YouTube and music right now.

You certainly can't fault KSI for the confidence that he's taking into the fight, but the jury would firmly be out on whether that will be enough to topple one of the greatest boxers the world has ever seen.

