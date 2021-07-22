Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Let's face it. Every fan has at least a few personalities from throughout the sporting world who - for whatever reason - they don't particularly care for.

Whether it be a player or manager from a rival team or just someone whose attitude doesn't appeal, many of us are quick to share our opinion on those we dislike.

Now, though, in a refreshing change, a list has been compiled of the United Kingdom's top 30 most-likeable sportspeople, according to the public.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The poll carried out by Research Without Barriers on behalf on behalf of bookmakers.tv asked those surveyed to confirm whether they liked - or disliked - various UK sports personalities.

Those that received the most positive responses have been ranked - revealing just who is the UK's best admired sportsperson.

The UK's Top 30 Most-Liked Sportspeople



30. Johanna Konta (Tennis)

29. Fallon Sherrock (Darts)

28. Steph Houghton (Football)

27. Gerwyn Price (Darts)

26. Lucy Bronze (Football)

25. Owen Farrell (Rugby Union)

24. Heather Watson (Tennis)

23. Justin Rose (Golf)

22. Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Athletics)



21. Laura Kenny (Cycling)



20. Adam Peaty (Swimming)

19. Rory McIlroy (Golf)

18. David Weir (Wheelchair Athletics)

17. Gareth Bale (Football)

16. Chris Froome (Cycling)

15. Joe Root (Cricket)

14. Emma Raducanu (Tennis)

13. Dina Asher-Smith (Athletics)

12. Andy Robertson (Football)

11. Alun Wyn Jones (Rugby Union)

Olympic medal hopeful Dina Asher-Smith is the highest-ranked female on the list, with the reigning 200m world champion placing 12th overall. The 25-year-old is closely followed by teenage tennis ace Emma Raducanu. Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson comes in as the third most-liked female according to the survey.

10. Ben Stokes (Cricket)

9. Ronnie O’Sullivan (Snooker)

8. Raheem Sterling (Football)

7. Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)

6. Anthony Joshua (Boxing)

5. Andy Murray (Tennis)

The first of two knights of the realm to feature in the top five, Murray has taken fans on a rollercoaster ride since 2005. A three-time Grand Slam winner, Murray also has two Olympic gold medals to his name. Having followed his journey to achieve those feats, the 34-year-old has amassed a great number of supporters.

4. Mo Farah (Athletics)

The most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic history, Sir Mo Farah is a four-time Olympic gold medallist. He thrilled a captivated public at the London 2012 Games when he landed the top prize in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events. To add to his legend even further, the 38-year-old then repeated the dose four years later in Rio.

3. Harry Kane (Football)

Given that this research took place during England's Euro 2020 campaign, it is no surprise that the nation's captain and chief marksman receives such lofty billing. The Tottenham man notched four goals in the tournament, which captured the hearts of the entire country, as England were narrowly beaten to the trophy by Italy in the final.

2. Tyson Fury (Boxing)

The reigning WBC heavyweight champion is one of the most polarising figures in UK sport - and this survey is testament to that. Not only was 'The Gypsy King' just pipped to the top spot in the most-likeable stakes, but he also came out as the most actively disliked as well! Should the 32-year-old see these results, though, he will no doubt be delighted to have ranked four spots above his fierce rival Anthony Joshua in terms of popularity.

1. Marcus Rashford (Football)

This man is simply exceptional. The Manchester United and England star is rightfully recognised for his skills on the pitch. However, it is away from the playing arena that the 23-year-old has made his biggest impact. Through his backing of child poverty incentives, it was recently reported that Rashford has raised a staggering 20m in donations - the equivalent to 125% of his own personal wealth. After such an admirable contribution to society, his recognition at the top of this list is absolutely deserved.







News Now - Sport News