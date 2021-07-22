Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Before becoming one of the greatest boxers of all-time, Floyd Mayweather was an Olympic medalist during his amateur days.

As surprising as it may be for many, the medal Money won was not gold, it was in fact the bronze in the Featherweight division at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

Mayweather reached the semi-finals following a tight contest against future Olympic silver medalist Lorenzo Aragon of Cuba.

Standing between him and a place for the gold medal bout was three-time world champion Serafim Todorov from Bulgaria.

Mayweather seemed the more dominant fighter of the two as he kept landing shots while avoiding ones thrown towards him.

The referee raised his hand and it looked like the United States could add another gold to their medal tally. This is where drama struck.

The judges announced Todorov as the winner with the score reading 10-9, much to the shock of the American team. Mayweather was inconsolable after the fight and left the interview in tears.

Todorov eventually lost the final to Thailand's Somluck Kamsing who was the first from his nation to win an Olympic gold in boxing.

The semi-final defeat was the last time Mayweather lost a fight as he turned professional and ended his career with a record of 50-0.

Todorov, however, had a contrasting fortune and as of 2015, per talkSPORT, he lives in a modest flat in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria on a monthly income of $435 thanks to his pension.

Following the Atlanta Olympics, he declined a lucrative offer from a group of American boxing promoters to turn professional, a decision he might regret today.

Mayweather, on the other hand, went professional and is now regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time as well as the highest-paid athlete in the world at a time.

Even if Todorov would have won the gold in Atlanta 25 years ago, for the rest of the world, he would still be remembered for being the last man to beat Mayweather.

