FIFA 22: EA making three huge changes to Ultimate Team

There have been a lot of new announcements and upcoming sports game FIFA 22 and the latest has revealed some great changes that will be coming to popular game mode Ultimate Team.

The franchise has been so successful that it has brushed away any competition that has tried to make a football game and fans have been enjoying FIFA ever since the first was made in the 1990’s.

Aside from official confirmation of some of the features coming to FIFA 22, there have also been some rumours, and one which would excite many if true is the one suggesting that online career mode could be coming to the game.

Ultimate Team is the most enjoyable game mode in FIFA, and these new features arriving will excite the gaming community massively.

Three Big Features Will Be Coming To Ultimate Team In FIFA 22

There have been a lot of new changes revealed to be coming to Ultimate Team in FIFA 22, and one is the fact that Division Rivals will have a massive revamp.

There are three new features coming to Ultimate Team. FIFA 22 will feature anthem jackets for most of the big teams. Meanwhile the FUT logo is changing, with developers EA Sports going for a more simplistic design. These changes were revealed on Twitter by @Footy_Headlines.

As always there will also be a new FUT jersey, and this one looks amazing, with FIFA opting for orange and black colours, which works well with the new logo.

Although a lot of the time, fans ask for gameplay changes, cosmetic changes are also hugely important.

If they did not make such cosmetic changes, you might feel like you are still playing an older version of FIFA. The three new features they have provided are really good and make the experience more enjoyable and more realistic.

