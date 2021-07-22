Daniel Bryan: Reported plans for AEW debut in September

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bodyslam.net recently reported that Daniel Bryan had signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). In a new update, we have the apparent debut date set for the former WWE Superstar.

Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) left WWE following a loss to Roman Reigns on SmackDown back in May. Since then, there have been rumours surrounding the veteran performer and his contract status.

"We were told that Danielson was wanting to work less dates for comparable money, he wanted the ability to be able to work in Japan, and wanted to have creative input on his character, all of which he got."

The new report from Bodyslam claims that the tentative plan for Daniel Bryan's AEW debut is this September in New York City. AEW will be heading to Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22nd, the first time that a wrestling event is being held at the world-renowned tennis venue. It's at this historic event for the company that Bryan will apparently be making his debut for the company.

AEW will be holding their ALL OUT PPV event on September 5th. However, Bodyslam has noted that All Elite want to hold off on Bryan appearing at that show, instead spreading out their major surprises with the new rumours that CM Punk will be making his own AEW debut at that event.

As of now, no other sources have confirmed the news regarding Daniel Bryan and his proposed debut at the Arthur Ashe Stadium event for All Elite.

"The plan was to hold off debuting Danielson until after all of their plans for All Out were wrapped up, and to bring him in after the PPV. However, with the news of CM Punk’s potential AEW debut may have caused plans to change."

This comes after it was reported yesterday that CM Punk is in talks with AEW regarding an in-ring return, which you can read more about by clicking here.

News Now - Sport News