Tokyo Olympics Day Two: Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi picked as Team GB flag bearers

While the Opening Ceremony is still a day away, the Tokyo Olympics is well underway.

GiveMeSport Women recaps everything that has happened overnight, what’s to come today and the latest Team GB news.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi chosen as Team GB flag bearers

Sailer Hannah Mills and rower Mohamed Sbihi have been selected as Team GB’s flag bearers for the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday.

Mills, who won gold at Rio in 2016 and silver at the London 2012 Games, will become the fourth British woman to have the privilege of carrying the flag at a summer Olympics.

Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez chosen as USA flag bearers

The US have chosen four-time Olympic basketball gold medallist Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez to carry the country’s flag at tomorrow’s Opening Ceremony.

Both were chosen after a vote was carried out by the entire American team.

Bird is the first American basketball player to be chosen since Dawn Staley at Athens in 2004.

Australia, Japan and United States win softball fixtures

Japan and the United States have continued their unbeaten starts to the women’s softball competition with wins over Mexico and Canada respectively.

Hosts Japan, who won gold last time the event was staged back in Beijing in 2008, beat Mexico 3-2.

Meanwhile, the US overcame rivals Canada 1-0 to keep pace with Japan at the top of the group standings.

Elsewhere, Australia registered their first win of the tournament after beating Italy 1-0.

Olympic tennis draw announced

World number one Ashleigh Barty will face Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round of the Olympic tennis competition as the Australian bids for her first Olympic medal.

Japanese star and four-time major winner Naomi Osaka will also compete this year and has been drawn against China’s Zheng Saisai.

Take a look at the full rundown of the draw here:

What is coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics today?

Given the Opening Ceremony is still yet to take place, it’s a quiet day today in terms of action in Tokyo.

In fact, there is no women’s sport at all, with all three softball games having been completed in the early hours of this morning.

There are several men’s football fixtures, though, following on from the women’s tournament which started yesterday.

Team GB won their opener against Chile, while the US were thrashed by Sweden and the Netherlands broke an Olympic scoring record against Zambia.

Team GB watch

Unfortunately, Team GB have not entered a men’s team into the football competition, with the FAs across Britain failing to come to an agreement.

It means there are no British athletes competing today, though medal hopeful Amber Hill has withdrawn from the women’s skeet after testing positive for Covid-19.

Hill was due to compete in Sunday’s qualifying event and says she is “absolutely devastated” by the news.

