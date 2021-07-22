Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners "growing confident" over deal for 11-goal midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal are growing ever more confident that signing Leicester City's James Maddison is a distinct possibility this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving James Maddison?

Last month, Chris Wheatley revealed that Maddison is certainly a target for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta is a huge fan of the England international. Although, the journalist suggested that the fee will be an issue.

Recent reports from the Daily Mail stated that Leicester will not allow the 24-year-old to leave the club unless they receive a massive bid for him this summer.

It now appears that the Gunners are optimistic over their chances of securing a deal for Maddison, but whether they can actually get it over the line remains to be seen.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Maddison to Arsenal?

O'Rourke claims that Arsenal are becoming ever more confident that there's an opportunity to sign Maddison this summer and suggests the player fancies a move as well.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O’Rourke said, “Maddison, this one's gathering pace and Arsenal are growing ever more confident that there’s a possibility of a deal happening.

"I think [encouragement is] coming from both sides to be honest Terry. I think there’s a bit of encouragement from Leicester as well if they offer the right deal they’ll happily take it, but it’ll be on their terms.

The journalist added, "I know his representatives are in ongoing discussions between Arsenal and themselves to see if they can get this deal done and I think the player as well fancies the move. Maybe going to Arsenal and being the main man there."

To hear what O'Rourke said about Maddison in full, check out the video below...

How many goals did Maddison score last season?

Maddison netted 11 goals in all competitions and registered a further 10 assists for the Foxes. According to WhoScored, Maddison was the sixth best performer in Leicester's Premier League squad last term with a rating of 7.

His numbers could have been even better last season, however injury troubles hampered him throughout the campaign. The 24-year-old was injured for 95 days of the 2020/21 season - equating to nine games on the sidelines.

What could this mean for Emile Smith Rowe?

Smith Rowe had a breakout season for the Gunners last term as he registered seven goals and assists in 37 appearances, becoming a regular in the first team.

Maddison's potential arrival could have an impact on the 20-year-old as they play in similar areas of the field with both players naturally No.10s.

Smith Rowe's versatility last season proved that he can also play on the left wing which could be the best way to shoehorn both creators into the Gunners' starting XI. But that's not an ideal scenario and long-term, Smith Rowe's future surely lays in a more central role.

