The Rock: Dwayne Johnson being ‘considered’ for Space Jam 3

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been a name on the mind of Space Jam: A New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee, who is open to moving the series in a different direction for film number 3.

Space Jam: A New Legacy has been a major hit at the box office, ranking #1 in theatres, bringing in $31 million for its opening weekend. With the massive success of the sequel, thoughts are already turning to what a third film in the franchise could look like.

With basketball megastars Michael Jordan and LeBron James being the focus of the first two films, Malcolm D. Lee has said that the third film could see the franchise look beyond the court.

Lee made the comments during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly:

“Dwayne Johnson would be an interesting choice. It would be different. I’m not exactly sure what his skillset would be, maybe he goes back to wrestling. That might be interesting. I never say never. It’s all going to be about whether the fans respond to this positively."

Part of the issue that the franchise faces is finding a megastar at the level of Jordan and James to be the next face of the brand. Of course, the Rock is a major name in Hollywood; therefore, he could be the ideal pick as a lead man, but the director of Space Jam: A New Legacy mentioned that it has to be something that the fanbase would be happy with.

"I think the bar has been set so high in terms of the first one with this global iconic superstar in Michael Jordan, and now the same global iconic superstar in LeBron James, who transcends sports. Who is that next person to put into that universe? And then you’ve got to find a script and story that’s good enough to not repeat what’s been done but will capture the spirit of it and keep it going.”

