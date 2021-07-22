Tottenham Transfer News: New signing will be completed today

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Times, Tottenham are expected to complete the loan signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini today.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pierluigi Gollini?

Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that Spurs have reached an agreement to sign Atalanta's Gollini on a loan deal.

Although, it's not clear whether that will include an obligation or option to buy. The Italian journalist revealed that an obligation to buy after a specific number of appearances may be inserted into the deal.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “It will be a loan with a buy option for €15m (£13m) they also have the option to extend his loan for one more season to 2023. But, it could be an obligation to buy, so a potential permanent deal.

"If Gollini will reach 20 caps as a Tottenham player, the loan with buy option will become an obligation."

When will Tottenham complete Gollini's transfer?

The Times claim that Spurs are expected to complete the loan signing of Atalanta's Gollini today, once the goalkeeper has arrived for his medical.

The report suggests that the agreement allows the north London outfit to make the deal permanent for a fee of £13m.

Will Gollini start for Tottenham next season?

According to The Times, Gollini would join the club as backup to Hugo Lloris for the 2021/22 campaign, however the France international's future is very much uncertain.

The 34-year-old has just one-year remaining on his contract, with his current £100,000 per week terms set to expire in June 2022 when he will be free to leave the club for nothing.

Should Lloris leave the side next year, Gollini could be the ready made replacement for the number one position between the sticks.

Meanwhile, for the coming season he can expect minutes in cup competitions, including the inaugural Europa Conference League that Spurs will be taking part in next season.

Who are Spurs lining up next?

Romano recently revealed that Tottenham are set to complete a swap deal to sign Sevilla winger Bryan Gil this summer. The deal would involve Erik Lamela heading in the opposite direction, as well as a payment of €25m (£21.6m).

The winger recorded seven goal contributions for Sevilla in La Liga and at just 20 years old he can develop into one of Spurs' future stars.

Tottenham have also been linked with signing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar as according to recent reports from ESPN, Spurs have offered Tanguy Ndombele in a swap deal. Aouar is reportedly believed to be available for just €25m (£21.6m) and he registered ten goal contributions in France's top flight last term.

Journalist Dean Jones recently revealed that Tottenham are preparing an offer for Southampton's Danny Ings who is entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Saints. The forward netted 13 goals last season and could add suitable depth to Spurs' attack.

Tottenham's newly appointed managing director of football Fabio Paratici has seemingly got the ball rolling with transfers this summer, as he looks to freshen up the squad ahead of the coming season.

