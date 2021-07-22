Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Finn Balor discussed his return to WWE NXT in 2019 during this week's episode of WWE's The Bump and revealed that it was initially only meant to last 3 months.

Finn Balor made a shock return to the WWE SmackDown brand last week as the show made a return in front of live fans for the first time since 2020. Balor had gone back to the NXT brand in 2019, and he revealed that his run back on the gold and black brand of WWE was the best of his career thus far on WWE's The Bump:

“The idea of going back to NXT was to give Finn Balor a break from RAW and a break from SmackDown. It was to reset the character. It wasn’t supposed to be anything more than three months. It was to give me a little rest off TV, rest off the road and to kind of give me a reboot and revamp. Obviously, things unfolded a lot differently than we expected; it turned into a two-year run almost in NXT."

Balor would also thank the company for allowing him to work with some of the main event talents on the brand, such as Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly.

“For me, personally, I feel like it’s the best work that I’ve put into my career. To do that at 19 – 20 years into your career is quite strange. I really feel like I’ve just started to come into my best stride in NXT in recent months. I’m so grateful, obviously, for the opportunity to be in NXT and to be part of a new NXT landscape that’s completely changed. The guys there have completely changed the boundaries of what NXT is. To be in the ring with guys like Kyle [O’Reilly], guys like Pete [Dunne], it’s impossible to not have a good time.”

With Finn Balor now back on the SmackDown brand, he is potentially looking at the Intercontinental Championship or even the Universal Championship as his next goal, with the first-ever Universal Champion wanting to re-establish himself on Friday nights and the FOX network.

"Obviously, you know, myself and the Intercontinental Championship, I’ve had a lot of association recently, but I think me personally, I have a lot of unfinished business with the Universal Championship.”

