Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Ukrainian Fires Warning Message At Joshua

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk has finally been agreed with all the contracts being signed and the Ukranian has sent a confident message to Joshua ahead of the fight.

Despite many being frustrated at the fact that Joshua’s fight against Tyson Fury was called off, the fight the Brit has against Usyk is still a mouth-watering prospect.

Usyk is undefeated in his 18 fights, and has knocked out 13 of his opponents, and Joshua sadly lost his undefeated record to Andy Ruiz JR.

Read More: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Stats: Boxing Careers Compared

The two meet in London in September and no doubt they will be fighting in front of a huge crowd as the stadium can hold 60,000 people.

Read More: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Live Stream, Card And Everything You Need To Know

Usyk Fires Warning Message At Joshua

Despite the fight being agreed, it had taken a while for other details like the location and date to be agreed, and this meant contract talks took a long time.

However in the last week, a deal finally got agreed and contracts were fully signed, so there is no going back for the two fighters now.

Upon signing the contracts, the Ukranian took to social media to tweet a warning message to Joshua and remind him that he won’t be an easy opponent.

Usyk’s message on Twitter only took four words, but it showed that he is massively up for the fight as he said: “I’m coming for you!”

It is good to see him so up for the fight, and it makes perfect sense as he has a chance to take the belts off Joshua that he possesses and then have a chance at becoming undisputed heavyweight champion of the world as the winner of this fight will face the winner of Fury vs Wilder.

Joshua will know doubt be wary of Usyk, and no doubt this will be a great spectacle as there is a lot on the line for both of them and they can write their way into the history books with a win.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News