Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alex Scott will make history this year by becoming the first female voice to feature on a FIFA game.

The former right-back had a pretty successful career at Arsenal, winning the Women's Premier League five times and the Women's Champions League in 2006/07.

Scott has made the second-most number of appearances for England's Women's Team at 140, scoring 12 goals.

She was a part of the squads that finished as runners-up in the 2009 UEFA Women's Championship and third at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. Scott also represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics where they reached the quarter-finals.

(Enter Giveaway)

Following her retirement from football in 2017, Scott has had quite a successful career in the media, becoming among the most recognisable voices in football broadcasting and punditry.

She currently works for BBC while also featuring for Sky Sports. Most recently, she replaced Dan Walker as the presenter on Football Focus.

With regards to her FIFA debut, the 37-year-old posted a tweet that read:

"Happy to finally share the news that I joined the FIFA family and will be commentating for #FIFA22! This is a big moment for FIFA, for football and women and girls across the world. It’s also a big moment for me personally and professionally."

She also added: "I know this is just the start of stronger female footballing representation from @easportsfifa and the football community as a whole… "

Scott will be the pitchside reporter on the career mode of FIFA 22, replacing Alan McNally.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

Scott isn't the only new addition to FIFA 22 as former Arsenal stalwart Stewart Robson has also been included in the game's commentary team.

FIFA 22 is the 30th version of the popular video game and is scheduled to be released in October.

Given how popular Scott is in football media now, it is not surprising to see her being a part of the FIFA commentary team and there's no doubt that she will be the first of many female voices to feature in the game.

News Now - Sport News