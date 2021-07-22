FIFA 22: Alex Scott officially announces commentary and fans can’t wait

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alex Scott has officially announced she will be making her FIFA video game debut on the upcoming 2022 instalment.

The Arsenal and England legend has yet again raised the bar for women's football as she continues to grow in her remarkable career. Scott will feature on the commentary panel on FIFA 22 and fans across the world are beyond excited to experience the first English-speaking women's football commentator in the franchise.

Scott tweeted that despite being the first, she "will certainly not be the last."

Social media was buzzing after the former defender finally confirmed the news. Here are some of the best reactions from adoring fans and followers of the game:

This isn't the first time Scott has made waves since retiring from the professional game. The 36-year-old started her full-time media career on Match of the Day Kickabout before being unveiled as the first ever female Sky Sports pundit. She has since covered the Women's World Cup and been a part of panels discussing Premier League fixtures.

This year has arguably been the biggest of her post-football playing career – recently announcing she will be the new presenter of Football Focus and will also be hosting a new daytime quiz show The Tournament.

Scott was a trailblazer for women's football on the pitch and now she continues to break through the glass ceiling even in retirement. As a player, she won seven FA Cups and a Champions League title with Arsenal and represented both England and Great Britain at international level.

Scott was a trailblazer for women's football on the pitch and now she continues to break through the glass ceiling even in retirement. Her involvement in men's football is helping bridge the gap between the two sports and close the divide that has stung the women's game for decades.

News Now - Sport News