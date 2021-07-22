Nottingham Forest news: Premier League side's transfer stance on Reds ace becomes clearer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to put what was a disappointing 2020/21 campaign behind them next month by making an encouraging start to the new Championship season.

Set to face Coventry City on August 8th, it will be intriguing to see who lines up for the Reds in this particular fixture.

Forest manager Chris Hughton has yet to make any drastic changes to his team in terms of incomings despite parting ways with a host of players earlier this summer.

Whilst the 62-year-old will be determined to put his own stamp on the club's squad between now and the end of the transfer window, he may also have a battle on his hands to keep one of his star players at the City Ground.

As a result of his impressive displays in the Championship, Joe Worrall has recently been attracting a great deal of interest from the Premier League.

The likes of Brentford, Norwich City, West Ham United and Burnley have all been linked with a move for the defender.

Whereas the Bees are no longer in the running for Worrall's signature due to the fact that they completed a move for Kristoffer Ajer yesterday, Sean Dyche's side have yet to rule out a swoop.

A report by The Sun in May suggested that Burnley were about to launch a £10m bid for the 24-year-old.

Whilst this particular offer hasn't materialised, it is understood that the Clarets will look to step up this transfer pursuit if they lose one of their key players in the coming weeks.

According to the Daily Mirror, Burnley are only expected to make a move for Worrall if they are forced to wave goodbye to James Tarkowski.

The England international's current contract with the Clarets is set to expire next year and he has yet to agree fresh terms with the Premier League outfit.

Although Burnley have yet to receive a bid for Tarkowski during the current window, Leicester City are believed to be monitoring the defender's situation at Turf Moor.

1 of 15 How many Premier League goals did Paulo Di Canio score for West Ham United? 21 12 48 20

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Hughton may still need to draft up a list of potential replacements for Worrall, this particular update is relatively encouraging as Burnley will be reluctant to part ways with Tarkowski this summer.

An integral part of Dyche's side, the 28-year-old started 36 of the club's 38 league games last season as he managed to record an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.02 in the top-flight.

With Brentford no longer pursuing a move and Burnley opting to alter their transfer stance, there is a chance that Worrall will be playing for Forest next season.

By replicating the displays that saw him average WhoScored match ratings of 6.74 and 6.93 in the two most recent Championship campaigns, the defender could help his side achieve a relative amount of success in this division later this year.

Transfer News LIVE: PSG eye Pogba, Arsenal linked with Henderson

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News