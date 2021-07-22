Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There’s no better feeling in the world than scoring a goal. At least that’s what top-class strikers will tell you.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Imagine smashing the ball into the back of the net to send thousands of your supporters into celebration before being mobbed by your teammates. It’s a feeling that we’d all love to experience.

But back in December 2020 Katompa Mvumpa didn’t exactly get that exact feeling when he scored for Stuttgart against Werder Bremen.

During their Bundesliga clash, ‘Silas’ gave his side a first half lead from the penalty spot. Fortunately, he was allowed to celebrate as normal then.

However, when the striker made it 2-0 in second half injury-time, he didn’t quite get to experience those celebrations.

In fact, he was booked for his troubles.

A mix-up in defence allowed Silas to walk the ball into the net - and he did exactly that as he took his time before tapping it in.

Was it disrespectful? That what many fans believed as they dubbed it 'the most disrespectful goal ever' at the time.

Well, it was something that the opposition took offence to with goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka and Davie Selke, confronting Silas for scoring.

And the referee clearly wasn’t impressed either as he brandished a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Video: Silas booked for scoring a goal

Harsh. He could have knelt down and headed the ball in. Now, THAT would have been disrespectful.

After the match, Selke spoke out about his reaction to the goal to which he said: "I think that was disrespectful, there is no need to beat around the bush. The boy makes a good game, then he should just push the ball in after such an individual mistake by us and should be happy about his second goal..."

Since that goal, Silas made headlines after he revealed he’d been playing under a false name and age.

He was formally known as Silas Wamangituka and was believed to be 21. He revealed that his name is actually Silas Katompa Mvumpa and he’s actually 22.

"I have lived in constant fear in recent years and was worried about my family in the Congo. It was a very difficult step for me to reveal my story," he said.

Can you guess these 20 footballers from their childhood photos?

1 of 20 Who's this cheeky chappy? Kevin de Bruyne Wayne Rooney Danny Murphy Paul Scholes

"I only dared to do this with the support of my new consultants. I realised I should no longer have to be afraid and that we could put everything out on the table.

"I wouldn't have dared do this if VfB Stuttgart hadn't become a second home for me where I feel safe."

James Maddison to Arsenal CLOSER | Tammy Abraham Update | Varane Transfer CLOSE (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News