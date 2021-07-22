The Undertaker: Booker T reveals why The Deadman will have one more match

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Hall of Famer and 5-time WCW Champion Booker T believes that The Undertaker will want one more match in front of the WWE audience.

WWE pre-show panellist and host of the Hall of Fame podcast Booker T recently discussed why The Undertaker would likely return to the ring for another match in front of the WWE universe.

'Taker officially retired at the Survivor Series event last year, when WWE was still running at the WWE ThunderDome in Florida. With The Undertaker having his last match be the Boneyard bout against AJ Styles, Booker believes that The Deadman will want one last hurrah with the electric atmosphere of a crowd.

"That was a great way to go out (Boneyard match with AJ Styles), but just think about what we just saw at Money in the Bank (pay-per-view). All of those people, all of those fans, giving you that perfect send-off, properly. That you will have literally archived throughout history and the annals of time. You think it's not hard to see that and do that?"

It's worth noting that The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool were present at the Money In The Bank event this past weekend. McCool could be seen in the crowd with her daughter, whereas Undertaker visited his old colleagues backstage. There's no news on what discussions were had with 'Taker backstage, but it is believed he was only in attendance to visit and not discuss business.

"I think we might see The Undertaker make that walk just one more time. I don't know when it's going to be. I don't know if it's going to be this year, next year. I don't know when it's going to be. I do think we're going to see The Undertaker don the jacket and the hat and make that walk one more time."

There's currently no indication that The Undertaker wants to return to the squared circle, with the sure-fire WWE Hall of Famer already having an illustrious career.

credit to Sportskeeda for the transcription

