Battlefield 2042: Leakers Reveal Old Fan-Favourite Feature Will Be Returning To The Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 2042 is soon approaching and the latest leaks have revealed that renting servers will be returning to the franchise and coming to the latest game.

The futuristic game is highly anticipated and following the world trailer being revealed, excitement grew even more for the game. There have been eleven games so far and it shows how huge the franchise is.

Read More: Battlefield 2042: World reveal trailer dropped by EA

The upcoming first-person shooter developed by DICE looks like it will definitely meet the expectations it has, and we are counting down until its release.

Read More: Battlefield 6: When Is The Release Date?

There have been quite a few leaks, and this latest one is another that should excite the Battlefield community.

Read More: Battlefield 2042: Release Date, Trailer, Leaks, Setting, PS4 And Everything You Need To Know

Leakers reveal renting servers will be returning to Battlefield 2042

When it comes to leaks and Battlefield 2042 news, one of the most reliable on social media is Tom Henderson, and he is the one who has provided us with this latest information.

On Twitter, Henderson revealed that Renting Servers would be returning to the Battlefield franchise, and that is something that we have not seen since Battlefield 4.

This is something that the players of Battlefield will love as it means they can rent online servers with their own settings and play online whenever they want. It is typically for quite an affordable price.

It was also revealed that there should be an official announcement on this as soon as possible.

Another thing that excited gaming fans was the Wingsuit spotted in the trailer, and it was officially confirmed how people would be able to use the Wingsuit when the game was released.

Read More: Battlefield 2042: Developers Confirm How You Can Use The Wingsuit That Was Spotted In The Trailer

A renting server is a great idea as it gives players a lot of freedom to play how they want in multiplayer.

Hopefully this news will excite players as it should and we will provide more information on this renting server as it was

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News