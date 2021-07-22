Eden Hazard could make shock return to Chelsea as Real Madrid consider selling

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For many, a team who have just won the Champions League don't exactly need a raft of big name signings.

Indeed, with Chelsea outspending pretty much everyone in football even as the effects of the pandemic ripped through finances in 2020, they already have one of the best squads on the continent.

Still, if the Roman Abramovich era at Stamford Bridge has taught us anything, it's that the club are obsessed with winning and are prepared to do whatever it takes to further stock their trophy cabinet.

Over the years, they've even thrown big money at players to come back to west London.

Back in the summer of 2016, David Luiz returned in a shock £30m deal only two years after he left for Paris Saint-Germain as the most expensive returnee, although both Graeme Le Saux and Didier Drogba have enjoyed two spells as a Chelsea player.

Now, there are claims that another could make his way back to SW6.

According to Spanish outlet AS, intermediaries have raised the possibility of Eden Hazard making a return to Chelsea after a nightmare spell with Real Madrid.

One of the Premier League giants' greatest players in history, the Belgian left for an initial £89m in the summer of 2019 after winning two league titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League.

Still, his time in the Spanish capital has not gone to plan and a number of injuries have seen Hazard play only 43 times for Madrid, scoring five goals and registering eight assists.

As frustrating as that would have been for all involved after such a significant outlay, it was not only the number of games he's missed since joining the club that invoked the ire of onlookers.

After being spotted laughing with former teammates as Chelsea knocked Madrid out of the Champions League (a competition the Spaniards are synonymous with), the reaction of a television pundit made headlines.

Clearly, things haven't worked for Hazard, who will always be a legend in west London.

Whether or not he's done enough to warrant a big-money return, however, certainly is doubtful.

