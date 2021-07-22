eFootball: Latest News, Release Date, Trailer, Cross-play, Match Pass and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pro Evolution Soccer is no more as eFootball will be taking over in a radical shift of gaming strategy from its developers.

The Japanese organisation revealed that they will be stepping away from their routes and providing a free-to-play service for players across the globe to immerse themselves into, taking a leaf out of the respective books of Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends.

Whether this approach will pay off for football titles, remains to be seen. But it is an ambitious move for Konami to make itself a major player once more in the industry following their early success of the PES series back in the early 2000s.

So here we go then! Here is everything you need to know about eFootball:

Latest News

UPDATE July 21st: eFOOTBALL ANNOUNCED! Konami officially revealed their replacement for their infamous Pro Evolution Soccer franchise and explained the reasons why.

Release Date

Currently, details on eFootball's release date are unconfirmed but we expect to hear more about this in August. Stay tuned.

eFootball Trailer

The official reveal of eFootball caught everyone off guard. Thanks to IGN, they captured Konami's first glimpse into the future of gaming.

Cross-play

eFootball sounds appealing for many reasons, but one of those is the inclusion of cross-play where PS5 and PS4 and Xbox Series X and Xbox One players can go head to head with one another.

This was highlighted in the game's road map which you can see below.

Match Pass

While the Match Pass was briefly discussed in the road map, we are yet to discover any further details and what items will be included.

But fear not. We will update this section, and all others in fact daily, to ensure you are up to date with everything eFootball-related. Stay tuned!

