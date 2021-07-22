Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has labelled Fernando Alonso the best driver on the grid, overlooking championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the process.

The Brazilian great knows a thing or two about winning championships and battling with greats, with his 1972 and 1974 victories coming after title victories for Sir Jackie Stewart in 1971 and 1973 respectively.

Indeed, he's well-placed to comment on top drivers and, clearly, he is of the opinion that, whilst Max and Lewis are this year's title protagonists, there's one man a bit further down the field that could take both of them on and win.

Quoted by Spanish outlet Soy Motor, the two-time champion said of the Alpine driver:

"I think he is still the best.

"He has shown that by being very competitive again after two years of absence. He has shown that he can adapt to another team again. He struggled a bit in the first races, but now he is getting stronger and stronger."

Alonso took a couple of races to really get back up to speed for a full weekend but he certainly looks bang on the money now, with him driving the wheels of his Alpine car in typical Alonso style to earn some good points finishes.

Many have suggested that Alonso should have several more titles than the pair he won in 2005 and 2006 but, for several reasons, he's never been able to add to the tally.

Few can deny the ability that he has got as a driver, though, and it would certainly be fun to see him mixing it with Lewis and Max this year.

News Now - Sport News