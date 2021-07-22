Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has criticised Red Bull for making things personal with their comments after Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's crash at Silverstone on Sunday afternoon, resulting in the Dutch driver retiring from the race and losing 25 points from his 33 point lead in the standings.

Formula 1 is a fantastic sport but it's certainly heightened to a new level when there's needle in a title race and we've definitely got that this year now, with the crash at Copse corner on lap one of the British Grand Prix setting pretty much anyone connected with the Mercedes and Red Bull teams off on a tirade of some sort.

Plenty was said at the time, of course, when emotions were running high and, in the days since, there has been comment from several quarters as the dust has begun to settle.

In a more considered interview with Autosport, then, Toto Wolff has offered his thoughts on what happened at the weekend now he's had a few days to reflect on it and he's said that he will look to recover a 'professional rivalry' with his Red Bull counterparts, though he has suggested that they made things too personal with their immediate reaction on Sunday.

“I think you can understand that from a competitors' point of view, the situation was upsetting,” he said. “I can understand that.

“Nevertheless, the language that was used, and making it so personal, was a level that we have not seen in this sport before.

“I think once the emotions are down, we will try to restore our professional relationship for the sake of Formula 1,” said Wolff. “But beyond that, there were no discussions, and don't need to be.”

We're teed up beautifully for the Hungarian Grand Prix and then the second half of the season after the summer break in August, and we can't wait to see what's going to happen next in this epic title duel.

