Charlotte Flair WWE: RAW Superstar wants another WrestleMania main event match

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair has said that she wants another shot at the WrestleMania main event slot.

The 11-time WWE Champion recently appeared on Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast and discussed how she wants to take centre stage at the biggest WWE event of the year once again.

Flair appeared in the first-ever all-women's WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 35; facing Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch for both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Becky Lynch would win the match in controversial fashion, and it wasn't until this year's WrestleMania 37 show that another WWE Women's Championship match would headline the 'Showcase of The Immortals' with Bianca Belair defeating Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Charlotte Flair Talks WrestleMania Main Event

Despite Charlotte Flair achieving such heights, she questions why people think she doesn't want to achieve even greater.

"Everyone’s like, ‘Well, you’ve done it all.’ So because I’ve main evented WrestleMania once I’m not supposed to want to do it again? You think Simone Biles doesn’t want to be the G.O.A.T. anymore?"

Flair would compare her situation to that of WWE legend Randy Orton, who himself has appeared in a number of WrestleMania main event shows but continues to be part of the upper echelon of the company.

"Because I’ve main evented one pay-per-view, I’m not supposed to want to main event more? Randy [Orton], he’s active. No one’s going, ‘You’re one of the greatest of all time. Do you want more?’ I just get confused why people don’t understand that. I want to get better. I want to evolve. I want more layers. But I don’t understand why that makes me selfish."

Charlotte Flair regained the RAW Women's Championship at the Money In The Bank PPV this past weekend, before losing the title to Nikki A.S.H on WWE RAW the very next night. It is currently being rumoured that Nikki will be defending her title at the SummerSlam PPV event in a triple threat against Flair and Rhea Ripley.

You can find more news on WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair here.

News Now - Sport News