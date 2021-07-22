Man United Transfer News: How Eduardo Camavinga's camp feel about Old Trafford transfer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Pete O'Rourke, Eduardo Camavinga's camp would prefer that he stayed in France this summer, after recent links to Manchester United in the transfer window.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Eduardo Camavinga?

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man United will try to sign Rennes' Camavinga this summer as they would face a lot of competition for the midfielder next year when he is set to be a free agent.

The journalist suggested that the 18-year-old would be open to a move to Old Trafford. However, it now appears that the player's representatives believe the best option for him would be to remain in France.

What has Pete O’Rourke said about Camavinga’s future?

O’Rourke claims that Camavinga’s camp would prefer that he stays in France as they believe it's the best place for his development right now. The journalist also suggests that the 18-year-old is not the main priority for Man United this summer.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O’Rourke said, “Camavinga, from what I’m hearing from his side of the camp, they’re more than happy for the young man to stay in France. They think that’s the best place for his development right now.

“Whether that’s at Rennes or maybe PSG, we all know PSG would like to sign him as well. I think he’s dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United right now. There’s no rush to try and do this deal.”

To hear what O'Rourke said in full about Camavinga, check out the video below...

Why would they want Camavinga to stay in France?

At just 18 years old, Camavinga has plenty of time to develop and won't want to make any rash decisions regarding his future. It might be considered too much for him to make the move abroad to a major club so early on in his career.

In that respect, a move to PSG could be a good compromise for the box-to-box midfielder as he would stay in a division he is familiar with whilst learning from some of the best talent in world football with the French giants.

Have Man United been linked with any other midfielders?

Earlier this summer Man United were linked with West Ham's Declan Rice and according to Manchester Evening News, the midfielder is interested in making the switch to Old Trafford.

Rice was central to his side's strong sixth place Premier League finish last season and according to WhoScored, he was their fourth best performer with a rating of 7.01.

Although, Dean Jones recently mentioned that the Red Devils are also in contention for Wolves' Ruben Neves and the Portugal international's compatriot Bruno Fernandes is keen for him to join the side.

This suggests that United are looking for a more defensive minded midfielder to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park ahead of the new season.

Rice and Neves would be shrewd acquisitions as they are already familiar with the Premier League and are both young at 22 and 24 years old respectively.

