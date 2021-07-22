West Brom Transfer News: Baggies handed boost as PL side's stance on ace is outlined

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has been a relatively steady start to the summer transfer window in terms of incomings for West Bromwich Albion as manager Valerien Ismael has only made two signings since being handed over the reins at The Hawthorns.

After sealing an eye-catching deal for Alex Mowatt, the Frenchman managed to secure the services of Matt Clarke on a season-long loan deal earlier this month.

Although Ismael does have a host of players at his disposal who know exactly what it takes to succeed at this level, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he opts to draft in some more fresh faces between now and the end of transfer window.

However, the scale of Ismael's business may depend upon whether West Brom are able to keep Sam Johnstone at the club.

Whilst the goalkeeper was unable to prevent his side from suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, he still managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in this division.

As a result of his encouraging displays, Johnstone has attracted interest from the likes of West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal.

Whilst the Hammers reportedly pulled out of the race to sign the England international last week, it remains to be seen whether Wolves are willing to submit an offer for the keeper as they recently replaced Rui Patricio with Jose Sa.

Meanwhile, a fresh update has now emerged concerning Arsenal's transfer pursuit of Johnstone.

According to talkSPORT, the Gunners have decided to switch their attention from Johnstone to Sheffield United keeper Aaron Ramsdale who is now their first-choice target for this particular position.

It is understood that Arsenal have already had two bids rejected by the Blades for the 23-year-old and are now planning to submit an offer believed to be in the region of £30m.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Mikel Arteta's side could still revive their interest in Johnstone if they fail to seal a deal for Ramsdale, this latest update concerning the West Brom man's future is still relatively encouraging.

Although Ismael will still be lining up potential replacements for the shot-stopper after admitting earlier this month that he expects him to leave, there is now a chance that the 28-year-old will stay at The Hawthorns.

Having helped West Brom secure promotion to the top-flight last year by making 46 league appearances during the 2019/20 campaign, Johnstone could play a key role in the club's push for a top-two finish next season.

Considering that the keeper managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.74 in the Premier League last season, he will fancy his chances of thriving in a lower division as he is clearly in the best form of his career.

