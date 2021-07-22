Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury's father, John, claims that Deontay Wilder does not 'deserve' the trilogy fight with The Gypsy King because he is a 'horrible person' and got 'battered to death'.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been busy in the gym preparing for his third bout with Fury since the reigning WBC heavyweight champion beat him comfortably in Las Vegas in February 2020.

Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) has teamed up with one-time opponent Malik Scott as he attempts to regain his title on October 9 but Fury has mocked his 'Mickey Mouse coach' and claims 'Tyson will annihilate him this time.'

Speaking to Boxing Social, the 57-year-old said: "He doesn't even deserve a third fight, does he? He's a horrible person that got battered to death.

"What can he do? He's not improved, has he, with his Mickey Mouse coach there? I've seen what's going on with them.

"Tyson will annihilate him this time. He's had a reprieve because Tyson's got COVID-19. But when Tyson gets him, it'll be the end of Deontay Wilder.

"He's only in it for a few quid anyway. Where's he gonna get another payday if he doesn't fight Tyson? Nowhere.

"He'd be working on the buses in wherever he's from."

Read more: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: AJ aims dig at Tyson Fury

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Fury has also warned Wilder that he will be in for a very rough ride when the two clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 57-year-old Irish-British boxing cornerman, who boasts a solid 8-4-1 (1 KO), is a retired former bare-knuckle boxer, and claims the American's desire for revenge may 'cost him his career and life'.

He added: "Look, Tyson got cherry-picked with Deontay Wilder twice, because if they never saw Tyson's eye hanging off against Otto Wallin, a terrible performance, they wouldn't have wanted the second fight.

"But they saw the Otto Wallin fight and thought, 'Yup, Wilder can't lose. Wilder will chin him.' They cherry-picked him the first time thinking, 'He's been out of the ring for years, he's been abusing himself. We can't lose.'

"But every time Tyson, when he's in that ring, he changes his full job. "He can look terrible in a training camp, but when he gets in that ring, he's a different man, different animal. And they got it wrong twice. And they'll get it wrong the third time. But the third time will cost him his career and his life, probably.

"If he's not dead, he'll be an invalid, which is a silly man. But if they want to sell their soul and put their life on the line for money, which I'm sure they will, get on with it."

Read more: Fury vs Wilder 3: Date, Tickets, Live Stream, Betting, Venue, Location, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News