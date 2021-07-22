Watford Transfer News: Hornets set to step up their pursuit of Serie A ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has already been an extremely busy summer of transfer business at Vicarage Road as Watford prepare for their imminent return to the Premier League.

Keen to put his own stamp on the club's squad ahead of what will be his first full season in charge of the Hornets, manager Xisco Munoz has decided to sign eight new players.

Joshua King became the latest senior player to seal a move to Watford earlier this month as he signed an initial two-year deal with the club which includes an option to extend his stay to 2024.

Although the forward ultimately failed to make a positive impression during his recent spell with Everton, he will be determined to help his new side reach new heights during the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Despite the fact that Munoz is currently able to call upon the services of Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, Imran Louza, Dan Gosling, Peter Etebo and Tom Cleverley, he could be about to bolster his central-midfield options if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Italian outlet Samp News 24 (as cited by Sport Witness), Watford have stepped up their transfer pursuit of Morten Thorsby by submitting a new offer for the midfielder.

The Premier League side reportedly recently tabled a bid believed to be in the region of €6m (£5.1m) for the Sampdoria midfielder.

However, it is understood that the Italian side are holding out for an offer of €7m (£6m) which will also include performance-related bonuses.

Thorsby, who is also believed to be a potential target for West Ham United, managed to illustrate some real signs of promise last season as he made 33 league appearances for Sampdoria.

1 of 15 How many Premier League goals did Paulo Di Canio score for West Ham United? 21 12 48 20

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report is indeed true, it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by Watford as Thorsby unquestionably possesses a great deal of talent.

Particularly impressive during the previous campaign, the Norway international averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.87 in Italy's top-flight division which was a total that was only bettered by two of his team-mates.

Thorsby also ranked in the top-three at Sampdoria for aerial duels won per game (4.6) and tackles per match (2.3) as he provided a great deal of defensive cover.

Although it may take the 25-year-old some time to adjust to life in the Premier League due to the fact that he has never played in this division before, there is no reason why Thorsby cannot eventually become a key player for Watford if they are able to seal a deal for him this summer.

Transfer News LIVE: Gollini to Spurs, PSG eye Pogba, Arsenal linked with Henderson

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News