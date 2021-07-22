Tokyo Olympics 2021 Opening Ceremony: UK Time, How To Watch and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After a 12-month delay from its regular schedule, the Tokyo Olympics 2021 will finally be getting underway.

While the games have already got underway, the traditional lighting of the torch will be the official confirmation of the start of the Games proper, with Team GB very much in the mix for medals this summer.

Despite this, doubts are still lingering in the air regarding whether the Olympics will actually go ahead due to COVID-19, which has been ruling athletes out here, there and everywhere.

That being said, here is everything you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics 2021 opening ceremony:

UK Time

Unlike what we saw at the last Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this summer's ceremony will be taking eight hours ahead of British time in Tokyo (JST).

Rather than taking place late in the evening as we saw in 2016, the event in Japan will take place on Friday 23rd July 2021 at 12 pm (BST).

Where can I watch the opening ceremony?

Eurosport have claimed the rights as the main European television rights holder for the Tokyo Olympic Games, with their channels showing almost every event in itself, including the opening ceremony. Although you will need a subscription to access their content.

If that is a bit of a stretch for you, the BBC will still be covering the entire event live on BBC One, BBC Red Button and through BBC iPlayer online.

