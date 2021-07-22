Sheffield Wednesday news: Update emerges regarding Owls' pursuit of Premier League man

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following a miserable 2020/21 campaign which culminated in relegation to League One, Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to bring a feel-good factor back to Hillsborough next season.

As a result of the fall-out of the club's inability to pull off what would have been a miraculous escape, Owls manager Darren Moore opted to part ways with a plethora of players who ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the second-tier.

Keen to put his own stamp on Wednesday's squad ahead of what will be his first full season in charge of the club, the 47-year-old has already secured the services of Olamide Shodipo, Dennis Adeniran and Jadon Brown.

Not content with these three arrivals, Moore is currently on the lookout for a new goalkeeper following Keiren Westwood's exit.

One of the players who recently emerged as a potential target for Wednesday was Burnley shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

A report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon earlier this month revealed that the Owls were believed to be keen on signing the Northern Ireland international on a loan deal.

However, despite the fact that Burnley are open to sanctioning a temporary exit for Peacock-Farrell, they are seemingly hoping to send him to a club in a higher division.

Birmingham City recently emerged as potential suitors for the keeper who was limited to just eight appearances in all competitions last season.

In a fresh update concerning Wednesday's pursuit, it has been suggested that they may find it difficult to win the race for Peacock-Farrell's signature.

According to Nixon, the Owls are now looking at alternative options to the 24-year-old as they aim to assemble a squad which is capable of thriving at League One level.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is important to note that Wednesday have not officially been ruled out of a move for Peacock-Farrell, it may turn out to be a wise decision by Moore to switch his focus to other targets as he could find it difficult to persuade Burnley to alter their current stance.

When you consider that Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith only managed to average WhoScored match ratings of 6.35 and 6.16 in the second-tier last season, there is no guarantee that either player will be able to thrive in a lower division.

Keeping this in mind, Moore could find it beneficial to look into the possibility of signing a shot-stopper who has an excellent track-record of delivering the goods in the third-tier.

Providing that the Wednesday boss is able to nail his recruitment between now and the end of the transfer window, he could potentially guide his side to a relative amount of success in League One later this year.

