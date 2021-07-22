Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Two of Mexico's biggest sporting superstars crossed paths in San Diego, California on Wednesday as boxing icon Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez handed out a few tips to UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno at the 'House of Boxing', a camp conducted by his head trainer Eddy Reynoso.

“An honour to meet Canelo and his team today,” Moreno, 27, wrote on his Instagram account, adding, "For me, it is a pleasure to meet people that I really admire inside and outside of sport, thanks for the advice.”

Moreno's manager Jason House shared footage to his followers on social media last night which showed Alvarez teaching Moreno how to land the perfect hook to the body.

In the videos, the 27-year-old UFC fighter can be seen clad in a black top with grey shorts, white socks and black trainers, as Canelo gave him a few boxing tips.

Alvarez wore a sleeveless white vest with navy blue shorts and white trainers as he helped Moreno perfect his technique and held the punching bag while he threw shots at it.

Moreno (19-5-2), 27, is also adamant Deiveson Figueiredo doesn't deserve an immediate rematch with him.

Last month, 'The Assassin Baby' locked horns with his predecessor at the top of the 125-pound division in the co-main event of UFC 263, which took place on June 12 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Mexico's first UFC titleholder dominated the contest - with the possible exception of the first round - before submitting Figueiredo via a rear-naked choke in the third round.

The 27-year-old, who became a father for the third time after his daughter Morgan was born in September 2020, told MMA Junkie: “I think it’s obvious Figueiredo wants the next one because he lost the last one, but man, last time I dominated him since the first minute of the first round.

"I dominated him in the striking, in the grappling, so obviously I’m open to fight him, but I think he needs to fight with somebody else.

“I think at bantamweight he can make something better there because he can have more energy there and keep the power in his right hand.

“But man, that’s not my decision. Maybe the people hearing this answer, they can say something like, ‘Oh he’s scared of a third fight with him,’ or something like that but to be honest I’m not.

“I’m just trying to be the analyst here. I think it’s a mistake to keep him at flyweight, but that’s not my position to do something.”

Moreno also insists he is willing to fight either Cody Garbrandt or Askar Askarov at some point later this year as he looks to climb into the top ten of the official pound-for-pound rankings.

He added: “Cody Garbrandt wants to come to the division, that’s a huge fight. I know he’s not in the best part of his career, but he’s a good name and he has really good brand behind him. He’s an option.

"The fight between [Alexander] Pantoja and [Brandon] Royval can be a possibility. Obviously Askar Askarov, but he had an injury in his hand and he’s out for like five months. I don’t know what’s happening with him.

“Right now, I’m thinking to get back to the gym and be prepared for October, November. So I don’t care the name, I just want to fight in those dates.”

