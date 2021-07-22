Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Few players in Premier League history have made the sort of impact that Theirry Henry did at Arsenal.

The Gunners legend currently sits in sixth place in terms of the most prolific players ever to grace the competition, with 175 goals to his name. In total, Henry notched a total of 228 goals for Arsenal, making him the club's all time record scorer.

Between 2002 and 2006, in particular, Henry was borderline untouchable. The fabulous Frenchman was the first player in history to bag at least 20 goals in five consecutive Premier League seasons.

Those are some staggering numbers, but then Henry was a pretty special talent. Recently, a video from Twitter user @GrimandiTweetss has gone viral reminding us just how truly gifted Arsenal's most famous number 14 truly was.

The compilation features some of Henry's best moments from his peak and what jumps out is just how complete his game really was. Far from relying on one or two key attributes, Henry showed time and time again that he was the full package.

Henry wasn't just about pace or skill. His commitment to beating his defender was such that he would willingly try to wrestle his way past any opponent in the situation demanded it.

At one point in the clip, a commentator poses the question "How do you catch Thierry Henry?" The answer - on some occasions - was that he simply was not for catching. His unique combination of speed and strength was just too much for many defenders.

The video features footage of Henry putting on masterclasses against the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Ajax and Leeds, dominating opposition players with his power and sheer will to win. Elsewhere in the clip, footage of Henry doing the same on the international stage for his native France is also on display.

While the numbers prove that Henry was an immense talent, there is far more to his legacy than just scoring goals. Yes, he was clearly outstanding at that facet of the game. However, his physical capabilities allowed him to develop an all-round ability that must have been genuinely scary to face at times.

Whether finding the net himself or setting up opportunities for teammates, Henry was an absolute genius.

