Man United Transfer News: 33-cap ace pushing for Old Trafford move

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier is very keen on a move to Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest transfer news involving Trippier?

United have been linked with a move for Trippier over the past couple of months, and they are reportedly willing to pay £18m to land the right-back.

However, Atletico are in no rush to sell the 30-year-old who still has two years remaining on his deal with the Spanish side.

What did O'Rourke say about Trippier potentially moving to United?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, O'Rourke confirmed that Atletico do not feel under pressure to sell the 33-cap international but he did reveal that Trippier wants a return to England, and this could offer United hope that a deal can still be done.

O'Rourke said: "Kieran Trippier is really pushing for this move to happen. He’s got his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. He’s hoping that the two clubs can come to some type of an agreement to allow him to return to the Premier League but it’s not cut and dry this one.

"Atletico are in no real rush to sell Kieran Trippier - they don’t need to. Financially they’re okay. They want to keep hold of him. They’ve just won La Liga in Spain so they’re preparing for another season in the Champions League and to try and retain their Spanish title as well, and I know Diego Simeone is a big fan of Kieran Trippier.

"He can play at left-back, right-back and his set-piece delivery is also very good as we have seen what he has done for England during the Euros, so quite an underrated player for me, Kieran Trippier. I think he’s a top, top player who’s never let England down when he’s played and I think he went over to Spain when many people probably didn’t expect him to make that move as well and he made a success of it as well.

"The fee is going to be the major issue and stumbling block to this deal happening. United had a really cheeky bid of between £10-£12m turned down maybe about a month or two months ago. Then it went quiet because Atletico were sort of pricing him out of a move but now it’s gathering a bit of pace again."

How did Trippier fare at Euro 2020?

O'Rourke mentioned how Trippier has always performed well for England, and that was the case again at Euro 2020.

The former Tottenham man was surprisingly picked ahead of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell to play at left-back in England's opening game of the tournament but he did a fine job in helping the side keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 win over Croatia.

He made four further appearances in the competition, which included playing the full game when England beat Germany 2-0 in the last 16. Trippier also started the final and made an instant impact by setting up Shaw for the team's opening goal inside two minutes but Gareth Southgate's men would go on to suffer heartbreak as Italy fought back to win the game on penalties.

Do United really need a right-back this summer?

United already have Aaron Wan-Bissaka as an option at right-back, who started 34 league games last term.

However, their other options for this position are limited. Diogo Dalot and Brandon Williams have been linked with moves away, which could leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a lack of alternatives for Wan-Bissaka heading into the new season.

United's strength in depth arguably let them down last season, and that was particularly evident in the Europa League final against Villarreal when Solskjaer waited until the 100th minute before making a change, indicating that he did not trust his substitutes to be able to influence the game off the bench.

With this in mind, it makes sense that the club are going after Trippier as they try to give Solskjaer multiple options across the pitch for the 2021/22 campaign.

