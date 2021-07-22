Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Richarlison made an immediate impact for Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, scoring a hat-trick inside 30 minutes against Germany.

The Everton star netted his first goal after seven minutes, slamming the ball past Florian Muller at the second attempt.

He then doubled his tally in the 22nd minute with a close-range header from Guilherme Arana’s cross.

And Richarlison had completed his hat-trick by the half-hour mark with a fine curling effort.

The 24-year-old became the first Premier League player to score a hat-trick at the Olympic games.

And he could have had four goals before the interval had he been allowed to take Brazil’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Matheus Cunha, however, failed to convert from the spot.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Football: Latest News, Fixtures, Teams, Groups, Results And More

Enter Giveaway

Richarlison's beautiful reaction to Brazil call-up

Richarlison’s masterclass in Brazil’s opening group stage match of the 2020 Olympics brought back memories of his beautiful reaction to being called up by his national team in 2019.

Sat in his grandparents’ house with many of his relatives, everyone in the room was desperately hoping that Richarlison’s name would be read out for Brazil’s 2019 Copa America squad.

Sat in silence, eyes glued to the TV, pandemonium erupted before the announcer could even finish reading out Richarlison’s name.

Watch the brilliant footage here…

Lovely stuff.

The video shows just how much representing the Seleção means to Richarlison, who took his tally to 13 goals in 33 international appearances with his first-half hat-trick, and his wider family.

And they’ll all be over the moon if he can help Brazil win the Olympic men’s football tournament for only the second time in the country’s history.

Brazil are currently the defending champions after Neymar inspired the team to glory on home soil in 2016.

Latest transfer news, including Maddison to Arsenal (Football Terrace)

How much do you really know about Neymar? [Quiz]

1 of 20 Neymar began his professional career at which club? Corinthians Internacional Santos Flamengo

News Now - Sport News