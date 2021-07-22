John Cena: New trailer released for Vacation Friends film

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Recently returned WWE Superstar John Cena will be starring in a brand new comedy from 20th Century Studios.

An official red band trailer for Vacation Friends has been released, featuring John Cena, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Lil Rel Howery, Lynn Whitfield, Robert Wisdom, and Tawny Newsome.

Cena has appeared in several high profile films over the last few years, with the Fast & Furious 9 movie being the biggest box office draw for the WWE megastar.

Here's the synopsis for the brand new film coming Friday, August 27, on Hulu:

“In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new 'vacation friends.' Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.”

John Cena in Vacation Friends

The film was originally set to be shot back in 2014 with Chris Pratt of Guardians of The Galaxy and Anna Faris of the television series Mom and Scary Movie franchise.

Cena also appears as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, which comes out at the end of July. The former WWE Champion also has an HBO series featuring the same character coming later this year.

With John Cena also set to main event the upcoming SummerSlam 2021 PPV event against Roman Reigns, you're likely to see a lot of John Cena over the next few months.

