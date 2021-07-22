Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves certainly looks to be in demand this summer.

Strongly linked with a £35m move to Arsenal, recent reports from talkSPORT claim it is Manchester United now who lead the race to sign the midfielder amid Paul Pogba's links with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sadly for Arsenal, the notion of United beating them to players - or just ruining their summer generally - is a familiar one now. Whether targets choose Old Trafford over The Emirates at the time or eventually end up in Manchester instead of London, it is something that has happened quite often over the years.

So, with the Neves news in mind, GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a stroll down memory lane and revisit the five times United have capitalised on Arsenal's failings in the transfer market.

5) Jadon Sancho, 2021

Obviously, Jadon Sancho is yet to be officially revealed as a Manchester United player but the club have already confirmed that there is an agreement in place this summer.

As a youngster, the England winger emerged onto Arsenal's radar while plying his trade in Watford's youth system and, even when Manchester City won that particular race, the north London giants were reportedly in for him again as he geared up to leave the Etihad Stadium.

Instead, of course, Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund where he would go on to become one of the most talked-about stars in Europe.

4) Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 2000

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's infamous trial at Arsenal has to be one of the biggest sliding door moments in the club's history.

Arriving in north London as a fresh-faced teenager, the towering yet tempestuous Swedish striker told Arsene Wenger in no uncertain terms that a man of his talent simply does not take part in a trail for anybody.

Sixteen years later, after a ludicrously successful career across Europe's major leagues, Ibrahimovic would move to United, where only a serious injury would prevent him from making the Premier League his playground.

3) Paul Pogba - 2012

For years, Paul Pogba was exactly the kind of profile of player many observes claimed Arsenal desperately needed.

A powerful force in midfield but still a talent with the kind of technical quality to thrive in Arsene Wenger's fleet-food engine room, Pogba was of interest to The Gunners when he originally left United for Juventus in 2012.

Wenger has since admitted Arsenal did not have the 'right' contact with the Frenchman, who would go on to return to Manchester at club-record expense in 2016.

2) Robin van Persie - 2012

This one has to hurt the most.

A prodigious talent Wenger had moulded into the Premier League's most feared striker at the time, Robin van Persie's ruthless decision to give up the Arsenal captaincy to move to United as they geared up to overthrow Manchester City was gutting for those in north London.

That he went on to win the Premier League title, all while scoring 26 goals, was even worse.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo - 2003

As much as van Persie hurt, at least his success with United last only one season.

Missing out on Cristiano Ronaldo - one of the greatest players in the history of the game - and all his continued excellence was much worse for Arsenal on a longer-term basis.

An £8m fee was agreed with Sporting Lisbon for the talented teenager, who even met the likes of Thierry Henry had the shirt number 28 lined up. Instead, of course, he moved to Manchester United before breaking all-manner of goalscoring records for club and country.

