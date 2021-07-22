Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Grand Theft Auto - perhaps the best part of an entire generation’s childhood.

There are very few games that match the status and the standing of Rockstar Games’ GTA. There simply isn’t a game more complete, more iconic and more legendary.

Whether it’s fighting the Ballas on the Grove Street or driving an Inferno in Vice City as the famous Tommy Vercetti, there’s not a thing you can’t not love about the series.

That’s why, what we are about to tell you might bring a few tears to your eyes - maybe a whole lot of them.

The next GTA game might be the last ever in the series. Yes, that’s right. It might be the last ever in the series as per Tom Henderson, who revealed this disturbing news in an opinion piece for DualShockers.

For those wondering how authentic the source is, well, he’s the same guy who hit the nail on the head with his predictions on Battlefield 2042.

He predicted the introduction of natural disasters in the game correctly, shared the trailer and got the title spot-on. As much as we hate to say it, he knows what he’s talking about.

However, there’s an upside to it. While Rockstar Games aren’t planning to release another GTA, they do have plans to make it the most future-proof game ever made. In his piece for the DualShockers, Henderson explains:

"Rockstar seems to be making GTA 6 the most epic future-proof video game in history, with constant updates that not only give the fans new content but keeps the world new and interesting by evolving.”

“GTA 5 and GTA Online are still massive success stories, with the fifth instalment still getting several million premium sales per month, and to be honest, it feels like Rockstar could still ride the GTA Online bandwagon for another decade if they chose to do so.”

Imagine how good could it be if it’s what they are planning to do. For what it’s worth, Rockstar Games have never failed to disappoint with GTA. It is why the game has lasted the test of times and may as well continue to.

