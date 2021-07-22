Tokyo Olympics Boxing: start date, how to watch & all you need to know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

GiveMeSport Women is providing you with several guides on everything you need to know as the Tokyo Olympics get underway.

More than 300 medal events will take place this summer, but let's take a look at the women's boxing tournaments and what to expect.

When does the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's boxing start?

The Tokyo Olympics got underway on Wednesday, with the first round of women's football group stage matches being played.

Women's boxing will kick off this Saturday, July 24th, starting with the Women's Featherweight division at 11am BST. From there, the preliminary rounds of 32 and 16 will take place across a six-day period.

The first quarter-final bout will be the Featherweight division on July 28th at 11am BST. The five finals will be held across August 3rd-5th.

What is the format of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's boxing?

Olympic women's boxing is a single-elimination tournament split into five weight divisions – Flyweight (51kg), Featherweight (57kg), Lightweight (60kg), Welterweight (69kg) and Middleweight (75kg).

Each match will consist of three rounds of three minutes each and the winner will progress, with the loser eliminated from the competition. Judges will decide on the winner of each round through a point-scoring system, taking into account the number of blows landed on a target area and technical superiority.

After the two preliminary rounds, boxers will progress into the quarter-finals and then the semis, with the losers of this round each receiving bronze medals. The last two

remaining boxers will battle it out for gold in the grand final.

Where is the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's boxing being held?

All women's and men's boxing fixtures will be hosted at the Kokugikan Arena in the Sumida area of Tokyo.

How can I watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's boxing?

For viewers in the UK, the BBC and Eurosport will be broadcasting the Tokyo Olympics.

BBC One will show the Opening Ceremony ceremony, as well as devoting the whole Olympic calendar to airing the events for free and offering a catch-up service on BBC iPlayer for those unable to watch live.

Who should I look out for in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women's boxing tournaments?

Naomi Graham – USA (Middleweight)

Naomi Graham is a staff sergeant and ammunition specialist in the United States Army and is the first female active duty service member to represent the USA at the Olympics.

The 32-year-old will be a favourite to get her hands on a medal this year after winning back-to-back golds at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Lauren Price – Great Britain (Middleweight)

The Welsh-born fighter will be challenging Graham for the Middleweight title this summer and she is the best chance at ending the US star's winning streak.

Lauren Price hasn't lost a bout in years and she has experience in winning gold at the Commonwealth Games, European Games and World Championships. This will be her first Olympic Games and one that she will be looking to really leave her mark on.

Mira Potkonen – Finland (Lightweight)

Mira Potkonen will be competing in the Lightweight division and stands a good chance at bagging her nation a medal this summer.

Despite many thinking she will struggle due to her age, the 40-year-old has a wealth of knowledge and ring IQ that will be unrivalled in the younger fighters. Potkonen also boats more than 300 amateur bouts, four European gold medals and an Olympic bronze from Rio 2016.

Beatriz Soares – Brazil (Lightweight)

The Lightweight championship will be another heavily-contested series with Brazilian talent Beatriz Soares tipped to grab a medal for her country.

The 28-year-old orthadox has lost just 12 of her 82 amateur bouts, winning the other 70 by knockout. She has fought against Mira Potkonen before but lost to the Finnish star, so she will undoubtedly be hoping to meet her in Tokyo at get her revenge.

News Now - Sport News