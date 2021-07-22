eFootball: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New sports game eFootball was surprisingly announced and the gaming community are now wondering when this upcoming game will be released.

This was a huge development by Konami, the same people who own Pro Evolution Soccer, and instead of continuing this franchise, they are rebranding themselves in order to try and compete in the sports gaming world.

This will be a huge change, but is a really good idea, and it is hard to not get excited about the game, especially after they released the roadmap.

Hopefully this complete revamp will see a lot of players try the game out and it will be so intriguing to see if it can compete with FIFA.

When will eFootball be released?

With this new game just being announced this week, and a lot of new information out around the game revealed, many have got excited about the release. However the release date for eFootball has not been revealed yet.

The roadmap revealed that early Autumn is when some of the eFootball content will be released, so we believe it should come out in late August/ early September. When we find out more official information, we will provide you with all the updates right here.

What is really interesting about this upcoming game is the fact that not only will it be free-to-play, but it will also be cross-platform, and by the end of the winter, mobile, PC, Playstation and Xbox players will all be able to play against each other.

This is great news, and will definitely be a pull which attracts the gaming community to try out this game. They will also be involved in eSports and be hosting tournaments themselves, and it will be very interesting to see how these events are run.

No doubt there will be a lot more announcements around the game, including new features and how the gameplay will look, and we for one are very excited for these announcements.

It won’t be easy to try and compete with such popular sports games like FIFA and NBA 2K, but eFootball look to be relishing the task in front of them.

