Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Live Stream, Card And Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A big fight is on its way in the world of boxing as Terence Crawford faces Shawn Porter and we have all the information that sporting fans need to know ahead of the bout.

The two have been ordered to fight by the WBO as they want them to meet in the ring to decide who is the winner of the Welterweight Belt.

Currently Crawford holds this belt, so there is a lot on the line for him, and both fighters have 30 days to agree on a deal otherwise the WBO will order a purse bid.

Despite the boxing fight being ordered by the WBO, it is definitely a good event and no doubt many will be tuning in to watch it.

Date

Negotiations for the fight are underway, so for now we do not know too much about the date of the fight, but with there only being 30 days for a deal to be agreed, we should know the date of the fight in the next month.

Odds

Crawford was meant to fight Errol Spence Jr before this new fight was ordered, and so currently the bookies are having to change the fight details. According to Oddschecker, Crawford was the favourite against Spence JR and no doubt he will be the favourite again.

Tickets

It will be interesting to see which promotion picks up the event and decides to sell tickets. With the two boxers both American, it will be very likely that not only the event will be held in the USA, but it will also be dealt with by American promotions.

Stats

Both have really good records, and will not want to receive a loss following this fight as it would tarnish their reputation. Here are the stats of the two:

Terence Crawford:

Fights: 37

Wins: 37

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Win By KO: 28

Shawn Porter:

Fights: 35

Wins: 31

Losses: 3

Draws: 1

Win By KO: 17

The fight between the two is a mouth-watering prospect, and hopefully it lives up to expectations and a fight day gets announced soon.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News