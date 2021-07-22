Pedri, Rashford, Mount: Who's played the most games in 2020/21?
Spain's campaign at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo kicked off on Thursday afternoon.
The European nation played Egypt in their first group game and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists had to settle for a 0-0 draw.
It was a slightly surprising result, as many expected Spain to win with ease due to amount of high-quality players in their squad.
Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Mikel Merino, Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Barcelona's teenage sensation Pedri all started the match against Egypt.
Pedri's appearance against Egypt was his 68th for club and country in 2020/21, which is an astonishing number of games for an 18-year-old.
The midfielder is now third on the list of players to have featured in the most matches this season and he has a chance of taking top spot outright if Spain perform well out in Tokyo.
So let's find out who's ahead of Pedri by taking a look at the 30 footballers with the most games for club and country under their belts in 2020/21, as per Transfermarkt.
30. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City & England) - 61 games
29. Glen Kamara (Rangers & Finland) - 61 games
28. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain & France) - 61 games
27. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus & Sweden) - 61 games
26. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta & Colombia) - 62 games
25. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla & Holland) - 62 games
24. Luka Modric (Real Madrid & Croatia) - 63 games
23. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham & France) - 63 games
22. Haris Seferovic (Benfica & Switzerland) - 63 games
21. Harry Maguire (Manchester United & England) - 63 games
20. Scott McTominay (Manchester United & Scotland) - 63 games
19. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan & Italy) - 63 games
18. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig & Spain) - 63 games
17. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool & Scotland) - 64 games
16. Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb & Croatia) - 64 games
15. Harry Kane (Tottenham & England) - 65 games
14. Timo Werner (Chelsea & Germany) - 65 games
13. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United & England) - 65 games
12. Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan & Italy) - 65 games
11. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City & Denmark) - 66 games
10. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City & Belgium) - 66 games
9. Rodri (Manchester City & Spain) - 67 games
8. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham & Denmark) - 67 games
7. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona & Holland) - 67 games
6. Ruben Dias (Manchester City & Portugal) - 68 games
5. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona & France) - 68 games
4. Gini Wijnaldum (Liverpool & Holland) - 68 games
3. Pedri (Barcelona & Spain) - 68 games
2. Mason Mount (Chelsea & England) - 69 games
1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United & Portugal) - 72 games
Fernandes is currently the only player to have featured in 70 or more games, the silky playmaker racking up 5,509 minutes of action along the way.
Not bad, Bruno.