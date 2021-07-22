Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Spain's campaign at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo kicked off on Thursday afternoon.

The European nation played Egypt in their first group game and the Euro 2020 semi-finalists had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

It was a slightly surprising result, as many expected Spain to win with ease due to amount of high-quality players in their squad.

Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Mikel Merino, Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Barcelona's teenage sensation Pedri all started the match against Egypt.

Pedri's appearance against Egypt was his 68th for club and country in 2020/21, which is an astonishing number of games for an 18-year-old.

The midfielder is now third on the list of players to have featured in the most matches this season and he has a chance of taking top spot outright if Spain perform well out in Tokyo.

So let's find out who's ahead of Pedri by taking a look at the 30 footballers with the most games for club and country under their belts in 2020/21, as per Transfermarkt.

James Maddison to Arsenal CLOSER | Football Terrace

30. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City & England) - 61 games

29. Glen Kamara (Rangers & Finland) - 61 games

28. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain & France) - 61 games

27. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus & Sweden) - 61 games

26. Duvan Zapata (Atalanta & Colombia) - 62 games



25. Luuk de Jong (Sevilla & Holland) - 62 games

24. Luka Modric (Real Madrid & Croatia) - 63 games

23. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham & France) - 63 games

22. Haris Seferovic (Benfica & Switzerland) - 63 games

21. Harry Maguire (Manchester United & England) - 63 games



20. Scott McTominay (Manchester United & Scotland) - 63 games

19. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan & Italy) - 63 games

18. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig & Spain) - 63 games

17. Andrew Robertson (Liverpool & Scotland) - 64 games

16. Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb & Croatia) - 64 games

15. Harry Kane (Tottenham & England) - 65 games

14. Timo Werner (Chelsea & Germany) - 65 games

13. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United & England) - 65 games

12. Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan & Italy) - 65 games

11. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City & Denmark) - 66 games

10. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City & Belgium) - 66 games

9. Rodri (Manchester City & Spain) - 67 games

8. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham & Denmark) - 67 games

7. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona & Holland) - 67 games

6. Ruben Dias (Manchester City & Portugal) - 68 games

5. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona & France) - 68 games

4. Gini Wijnaldum (Liverpool & Holland) - 68 games

3. Pedri (Barcelona & Spain) - 68 games

2. Mason Mount (Chelsea & England) - 69 games

1. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United & Portugal) - 72 games

Fernandes is currently the only player to have featured in 70 or more games, the silky playmaker racking up 5,509 minutes of action along the way.

Not bad, Bruno.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 15 How many games did Italy win at Euro 2020? 4 7 6 5

News Now - Sport News