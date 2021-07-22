Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Luke Shaw had a tremendous 2020/21 season.

Manchester United made the Englishman the most expensive teenager in the world in 2014 after signing in a £30 million move from Southampton.

Big things were expected of Shaw but numerous injuries stunted his progress towards the start of his United career.

His stint at United appeared to be over when he was cast aside by Jose Mourinho.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown faith in Shaw and the 26-year-old has repaid him with some brilliant performances.

After a superb campaign with United, Shaw then put in a number of impressive displays as England reached the Euro 2020 final.

Shaw scored in the final, while also adding three assists throughout the tournament.

The Southampton academy graduate has been incredible this season, but is he the best left-back in the world?

There are a number of brilliant players in his position, including Alphonso Davies.

The Bayern star, just 20 years old, has been incredible for his club over the past few seasons.

Davies was holding a question and answer on his TikTok page when he was told by a football fan that 'Shaw is clear of him'.

The Canadian had no idea what that meant but admitted that it was true after having it explained to him.

He said: "I just saw one that was like 'Luke Shaw is clear'. What does that mean? Someone explain to me. I never really understood that - clear of what?

"Ohhh! Ohh, OK, I get it now, it means he's better. Yeah, I mean, he is, he's a really good player.

"Alright, so every time you say like 'Luke Shaw is clear, Robbo [Liverpool defender Andy Robertson] is clear, that means he's better'. OK, makes sense, makes sense."

That's a classy answer from Davies. It's good to see that he recognises just how good Shaw has been over the past season.

Whether Shaw is actually better than Davies is down to personal opinion.

What's certain though is that they are both incredible players who are among the very best left-backs in the world.

