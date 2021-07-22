Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE may be looking to make SummerSlam an "all-time" pay-per-view next month, but reports have also indicated that the company's higher-ups are already making huge plans for Survivor Series in November.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, who was the first to report that NXT was moving to Tuesday nights earlier on this year, is reporting that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be at Survivor Series this year, at least according to the plan WWE is working with right now.

Many people speculated that WWE could have this year's Survivor Series event be a celebration of The Rock's 25-year career, considering Dwayne Johnson made his WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series event.

Zarian does not note whether or not the event is going to be a celebration of The Rock's career, just that the Hollywood megastar is currently slated to appear at the pay-per-view in November.

For what it's worth, Zarian notes in a separate tweet that Survivor Series is going to take place at the Barclays Center in New York, which is also significant considering The Rock made his WWE debut in the same state at Madison Square Garden.

WWE is reportedly wanting to have The Rock go one-on-one with his cousin, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 38 next year, and it has been theorised that WWE could use The Rock's scheduled appearance at Survivor Series to set that match up.

For more on what WWE is planning for Survivor Series and The Rock's return, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News