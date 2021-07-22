Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter: Boxing Careers Compared

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter confirmed to be fighting each other, we have compared their boxing careers to see who has been more successful so far.

Of course many will be somewhat upset due to the fact that Crawford was due to be fighting Errol Spence Jr, however this fight between Porter and Crawford promises to be just as good, if not better.

The WBO have ordered the two to meet in the ring as soon as possible and they want a deal to be agreed in 30 days.

There is a lot on the line as well, as Crawford currently holds the WBO welterweight title, and therefore whoever wins on the night will be able to take this belt away with them.

Terence Crawford Career Stats:

Fights: 37

Wins: 37

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Win By KO: 28

Terence Crawford retained his WBO world welterweight title back in November 2020 by beating Briton Kell Brook in four rounds in Las Vegas and this was a huge statement, if he can fight Porter and win again by knockout, then he is giving all over boxers in his weight division and big message that he will not lose this belt easily.

No doubt Porter will be a hard opponent and Crawford should not get complacent, but he will definitely be the favourite to win the bout on the night.

Shawn Porter Career Stats:

Fights: 35

Wins: 31

Losses: 3

Draws: 1

Win By KO: 17

The stats of the two show that Crawford has been more successful, even though it hasn’t been by much, the fact he is undefeated and has 28 knockouts emphasises how much of a formidable opponent he is.

This shouldn’t worry Porter though, as only losing three times in 35 fights is still a huge achievement. These losses might have seen his reputation suffer a little, but if he did beat Crawford he would silence all of his doubters and critics.

We will hope for more details around the fight, like the venue and the date, to be announced soon, as anticipation is building for the event.

