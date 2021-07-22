Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former UFC star Paige VanZant admits she doesn't 'miss it at all' ahead of her bareknuckle boxing rematch with Rachael Ostovich.

The blonde bombshell was badly beaten by Britain Hart in a violent scrap on her bareknuckle debut at BKFC: Knucklemania.

VanZant's defeat was the sixth loss of her fighting career but her husband Austin Vanderford said the former UFC flyweight will be better for the experience.

The 27-year-old admits that she has previously flirted with the idea of returning to the UFC but she insists she has no intention of doing so because her life 'has changed in all the best ways possible.'

When asked if she would ever consider a potential return to the Octagon, VanZant replied via MMA Junkie: “No, I haven’t looked back honestly.

“I think you take those moments to look back when you think there might be something better in the past, but since I left, my future here, everything has just gotten better and better every single second.

“I’m so excited to be with BKFC. I love boxing. I love my new gym. I love everyone I train with.

"There’s nothing in the past that I miss. I always wondered, ‘Would I miss the UFC?’ I don’t. I don’t miss it at all.

"I love being here, I love boxing. My life has changed in all the best ways possible.”

1 of 20 How many UFC champions has Amanda Nunes beaten in her career? Five Six Seven Eight

The pair first clashed at UFC Fight Night 143 in January 2019, where VanZant (8-5) stunned Ostovich (4-6) to claim a second-round submission at the Barclays Center in New York.

Despite the loss, Ostovich said she felt she was a 'better striker' than VanZant in the stand-up and plans to use that to her advantage.

She told MMA Fighting: “I’m here for the journey and this is part of my journey. I learned best on the job. I don’t regret anything. Everything happens for a reason and it makes me stronger.

“I did feel like I was the better striker in our last fight. I went into that fight, I had a broken orbital going into that fight so I wasn’t trying to stand with her, so I kept taking her down. There was a lot of grappling there.

“When I looked back at my fight with her, I wish I could have stood up more. I am excited for this boxing match because it is just stand up.”

Like VanZant, the American fighter is also not afraid to show off her good looks, but has serious ambitions of her own as she bids for revenge inside the squared circle on July 23.

“It’s funny because people always think they’re so entitled to your life and what you do with it,” she added. “If I really cared that much about my face, I wouldn’t even be in MMA. So we’re already 10 years too late.

“We are fighters first. It’s not that serious. I know people like to think it is but it’s really not that serious. We are fighters. It’s just funny how people are. People always have something to say.”

BKFC 19: VanZant vs Ostovich takes place on Saturday at 2am UK time and is available for purchase on FITE TV at FITE.tv/Watch/BKFC 19 or with your current BKTV Digital Subscription at bareknuckle.tv/subscribe.

News Now - Sport News