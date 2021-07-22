Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For a considerable amount of time, Nemanja Vidic was arguably the best centre-back in the world.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson's rule at Manchester United, the Serbian colossus was an absolute nightmare for strikers across Europe.

Vidic was a no-nonsense defender, a player who adored the pragmatic side of the game and was never afraid to get his hands dirty.

He was always in the right position to intercept the ball, was a clean and authoritative tackler and could defeat any opposing striker in an aerial duel.

There's not a team in the world right now who wouldn't love a prime Vidic marshalling their back-line.

He well and truly mastered the art of defending and footage from Match of the Day analysing one of his performances against Bolton Wanderers in October 2006 highlights that fact perfectly.

United won the fixture at the Reebok Stadium 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Wayne Rooney and a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vidic was an absolute rock at the back throughout the match and in the video clip we mentioned, Liverpool legend Alan Hansen waxes lyrical about several aspects of the United legend's game, including his tackling ability, aerial strength and on-pitch intelligence.

Check out the brilliant analysis of Vidic versus Bolton:

"These 48 seconds are a crash course to world-class defending," one football fan wrote in response to the footage on YouTube and they're bang on the money.

Vidic will always be in the conversation to be labelled the finest defender of the Premier League era and his commanding displays on the pitch resulted in him securing a plethora of honours.

The now 39-year-old won five league titles at United, as well as three League Cups and the Champions League.

Vidic was also voted into the PFA Team of the Year four times and was named the Premier League Player of the Season in both 2008/09 and 2010/11.

