Celtic Transfer News: Pundit makes Ryan Christie prediction

Former Celtic winger turned pundit Davie Provan reckons current Hoops star Ryan Christie wants to play in England, the Scottish Sun reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ryan Christie?

Christie, who featured for the Hoops in the recent Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland, will be out of contract in January, and he has not signed a new deal with the Bhoys.

What has Davie Provan said about Christie?

Whilst appearing on the Go Radio podcast, Provan boldly predicted that the 20-cap Scotland international will be making the move to England sooner rather than later, and claimed that if he wanted to stay in Glasgow Christie would have signed a new contract by now.

"I think he is a player who is intending to move. Clearly would have signed a new contract by now if he wanted to stay long term. I think he sees his future in England," Provan said on Go Radio as quoted by the Scottish Sun.

Provan also praised the 26-year-old for the effort he put in against Midtjylland in the Champions League encounter after he hit the post in the 1-1 draw.

"I don't think he is the type who could go out on the pitch and give you anything less than 100%. But one thing about Christie - particularly last night - he put in a terrific shift," Provan stated.

How has the 26-year-old performed for the Hoops?

Christie has had an up and down career in the three seasons that he has been a first-team regular for the Hoops. He has scored 40 goals and provided 41 assists for the club in 143 appearances, which is a good record but doesn't tell the entire story.

He contributed 11 goals and nine assists in season 2018/19, 20 goals and 16 assists in 2019/20 and seven goals and 15 assists in 2020/21.

His assist tally continues to be worthy of praise, but the same can't be said for the number of goals, which has fluctuated in the last three seasons.

Christie is a bit unlucky in that his best season, 2019/20, was brought to an early halt due to the pandemic, as he could have easily reached 20 assists to go with his 20 goals for the campaign.

If he can find a consistent level of performance, Christie could go on to have a very good career.

Which clubs are interested in signing Christie?

It has been reported by the Daily Mail via the Scottish Sun that both Burnley and Norwich are keen on signing Christie.

If that interest turns into something concrete, then Celtic will have a decision to make, as they would have to sell the player before the end of the current transfer window to get a fee before his contract expires.

The Hoops surely won't want Christie to leave on a free, which could well mean that he departs before the window closes.

