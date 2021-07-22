Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There have already been some major free transfers completed in this summer's window.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos all joined Paris Saint-Germain without costing the club a penny in transfer fees.

And that also applies to Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia's moves to Barcelona this summer.

The two European giants have acquired some serious talent and there are still a number of high-profile players that are available for free.

Below, you'll find eight footballers listed as free agents on Transfermarkt and it seems bizarre that a club has not swooped in and signed any of them yet.

We've decided not to include Lionel Messi for obvious reasons...

Stevan Jovetic

Age: 31

Previous club: AS Monaco

Injuries have hampered Jovetic's career, of that there's no doubt. He's still scored goals in Europe's top five leagues, though, including 21 in 77 games for Monaco. Worth a punt? We reckon so.

Jerome Boateng

Age: 32

Previous club: Bayern Munich

The World Cup-winning defender is pretty injury prone these days, but is still a class act when fit, as he proved for Bayern over the past two seasons. Surely he's worth a gamble, right?

Nikola Maksimovic

Age: 29

Previous club: Napoli

The talented Serbian international is still relatively young for a centre-back, so it would be a huge surprise if he's not at a new club before the start of the 2021/22 season.

David Luiz

Age: 34

Previous club: Arsenal

At times last season with Arsenal, Luiz showed the world that he's still a top-quality defender and capable of operating in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Patrick van Aanholt

Age: 30

Previous club: Crystal Palace

The attack-minded left-back was a key player at Palace for years and even represented Holland at Euro 2020. Not bad for a free agent, eh?

Diego Costa

Age: 32

Previous club: Atletico Madrid

Costa has now been available on a free transfer for over a year after leaving Atletico in December 2020. We're not sure why that is, but a club needs to step in and sign the tigerish striker sooner rather than later.

Franck Ribery

Age: 38

Previous club: Fiorentina

Yes, we know Ribery is now 38. However, he's still a brilliant player, as he demonstrated at Fiorentina in 2020/21. The Frenchman could prove to be a shrewd investment on a one-year deal.

Alex Teixeira

Age: 31

Previous club: Jiangsu Suning

The fleet-footed Brazilian forward - who was once close to a move to Liverpool - is now available for free and after netting 73 goals in 153 games out in China, clubs should be fighting to acquire his services.

