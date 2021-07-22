Luiz, Boateng, Costa: Nine high-profile players who're still free agents
There have already been some major free transfers completed in this summer's window.
Gianluigi Donnarumma, Gini Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos all joined Paris Saint-Germain without costing the club a penny in transfer fees.
And that also applies to Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia's moves to Barcelona this summer.
The two European giants have acquired some serious talent and there are still a number of high-profile players that are available for free.
Below, you'll find eight footballers listed as free agents on Transfermarkt and it seems bizarre that a club has not swooped in and signed any of them yet.
We've decided not to include Lionel Messi for obvious reasons...
Stevan Jovetic
Age: 31
Previous club: AS Monaco
Injuries have hampered Jovetic's career, of that there's no doubt. He's still scored goals in Europe's top five leagues, though, including 21 in 77 games for Monaco. Worth a punt? We reckon so.
Jerome Boateng
Age: 32
Previous club: Bayern Munich
The World Cup-winning defender is pretty injury prone these days, but is still a class act when fit, as he proved for Bayern over the past two seasons. Surely he's worth a gamble, right?
Nikola Maksimovic
Age: 29
Previous club: Napoli
The talented Serbian international is still relatively young for a centre-back, so it would be a huge surprise if he's not at a new club before the start of the 2021/22 season.
David Luiz
Age: 34
Previous club: Arsenal
At times last season with Arsenal, Luiz showed the world that he's still a top-quality defender and capable of operating in one of Europe's top five leagues.
Patrick van Aanholt
Age: 30
Previous club: Crystal Palace
The attack-minded left-back was a key player at Palace for years and even represented Holland at Euro 2020. Not bad for a free agent, eh?
Diego Costa
Age: 32
Previous club: Atletico Madrid
Costa has now been available on a free transfer for over a year after leaving Atletico in December 2020. We're not sure why that is, but a club needs to step in and sign the tigerish striker sooner rather than later.
Franck Ribery
Age: 38
Previous club: Fiorentina
Yes, we know Ribery is now 38. However, he's still a brilliant player, as he demonstrated at Fiorentina in 2020/21. The Frenchman could prove to be a shrewd investment on a one-year deal.
Alex Teixeira
Age: 31
Previous club: Jiangsu Suning
The fleet-footed Brazilian forward - who was once close to a move to Liverpool - is now available for free and after netting 73 goals in 153 games out in China, clubs should be fighting to acquire his services.