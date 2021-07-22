Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea were struggling in the 2020/21 campaign.

The Blues were outside the top four at the start of the year and didn't look like a team capable of competing for major silverware.

Chelsea made the bold decision to replace club legend Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel.

It was a brave decision but one that proved to be a brilliant one as Tuchel managed to turn the tide at Stamford Bridge almost instantly.

They would go on to end the season as champions of Europe as they beat Manchester City in the Champions League final.

The German manager also guided Chelsea to the FA Cup final and a top four finish in the Premier League.

Tuchel has created a real togetherness in his short time at Chelsea and that was apparent in training on Thursday afternoon.

The 47-year-old split his group of players up into two teams for a training drill.

He declared that the losing team would have to sing one of Backstreet Boys' songs before their dinner.

What ensued was absolute chaos as both teams did their best to ensure they wouldn't have to belt out a song of the American Boy band.

Chelsea's official Twitter page have posted a short video of the training drill and it's a brilliant watch.

Tammy Abraham could not believe he was on the losing side.

The English striker looked absolutely devastated when his side's loss was confirmed.

The video has gone down well on social media and you can view some of the reaction below.

Unfortunately, no footage of the losing side singing Backstreet Boys has emerged just yet but we can't wait until it does.

Tuchel has created a brilliant team spirit at Chelsea and that is why they have re-established themselves as one of the very best sides in the world.

You wouldn't bet against them winning more silverware in the 2021/22 season.

